Corn corners can be treacherous

A collision occurred northwest of Storm Lake at the intersection of 560th Street and 70th Avenue last Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. between a Nissan Murano driven by Katya Oropeza-Fierro of Alta and a Ford F150 truck driven by Brad Pedersen of Alta. Both parties walked away with minor injuries. Please be careful at the “corn corners” – uncontrolled intersections of gravel roads where the view is blocked by corn, said Cindy Pedersen, Brad’s wife.

