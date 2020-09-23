LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The musical adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew, Kiss Me Kate, contains the song, “Brush Up Your Shakespeare”. It appears the White House needs to Brush Up Your Churchill. The Presidential Town Hall on ABC showed the president telling how Winston Churchill was downplaying the danger while watching the Blitz from the roof tops. True enough that Churchill did watch from the roof tops sometimes during air raids. However, he was clear that Great Brittan was in the fight of her life, and things could get worse before they got better. Churchill knew the people needed to hear the truth. After the Afrika Korps had pushed the British 8th Army all the way east to El Alamein, the British General Bernard Montgomery attacked and won a key battle. As our country is longing for a victory today over an unseen but very real enemy, Churchill’s words in 1942 after El Alamein when Great Brittan needed a victory are hauntingly relevant. “Now, this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

KEITH MOE

Albert City