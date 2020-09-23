Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Please join us for a come and go bridal shower honoring Mallory Sievers, bride-elect of Mason Sheidegger, on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 1-3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 725 555th St., Storm Lake. There will be a short program at 1:30 p.m.
The couple is registered at Sugar Bowl, Target and Bed Bath and Beyond.
