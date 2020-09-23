Alta-Aurelia uses big plays, defense to beat Garrigan

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Levi Sleezer, Cade Rohwer and Justin Gregory each rushed for a touchdown and Alta-Aurelia’s defense kept Algona Garrigan out of the end zone as the Warriors defeated the Golden Bears 26-2 in a district game last Friday night in Algona.
Preston McCoy returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.