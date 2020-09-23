40 Days for Life restarts; Pro-Life advocate joins peaceful protest

The Diocese of Sioux City is restarting the 40 Days for Life pro-life campaign by encouraging prayer, fasting and a peaceful vigil to end abortion. The event will run through Nov. 1 at 4409 Stone Ave. near the Sioux City Planned Parenthood clinic from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The restart is due to the partial June 2020 reopening of the Planned Parenthood clinic.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.