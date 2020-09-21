BVU delays start of winter sports seasons

Published Monday, September 21, 2020
Buena Vista University, in accordance with members of the American Rivers Conference, will postpone the start of winter sports seasons until Jan. 1, 2021.
This decision, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will result in a later regular season start for women’s basketball, men’s basketball, and wrestling.
An announcement from the American Rivers Conference is expected later Monday morning.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.