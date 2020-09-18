Turkey supper in Sioux Rapids

Published Friday, September 18, 2020
First United Church of Sioux Rapids will sponsor a “Drive-up only” turkey supper Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at Sioux Rapids American Legion. Cost is $10 each. On the menu is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, coleslaw, roll and pie.
You don’t even have to leave your car. We’ll bring your order to you.
