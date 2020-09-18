Tonight’s prep football games
Newell-Fonda’s Will Pitstick runs through the West Bend-Mallard defense during their game last Friday. The Mustangs play at AGWSR tonight in Ackley.
Tonight’s prep football games:
Spencer @ Storm Lake;
Newell-Fonda @ AGWSR (Ackley);
Emmetsburg @ Sioux Central;
Alta-Aurelia @ Altona Garrigan;
Logan-Magnolia @ Ridge View, canceled
Kick-off is at 7 p.m. for all games.
