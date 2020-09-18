Tonight’s prep football games

Published Friday, September 18, 2020

Newell-Fonda’s Will Pitstick runs through the West Bend-Mallard defense during their game last Friday. The Mustangs play at AGWSR tonight in Ackley.

Tonight’s prep football games:

Spencer @ Storm Lake; 

Newell-Fonda @ AGWSR (Ackley); 

Emmetsburg @ Sioux Central; 

Alta-Aurelia @ Altona Garrigan; 

Logan-Magnolia @ Ridge View, canceled

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. for all games.

