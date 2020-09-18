Ridge View’s game with No. 8 Logan-Magnolia canceled

Published Friday, September 18, 2020
Ridge View’s homecoming football game against No. 8-ranked Logan-Magnolia scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
Ridge View football coaches and administration met on Wednesday and decided that they were unable to play. The decision was made for precautionary reasons due to COVID-19. There has been no decision on any other football games at this time.
