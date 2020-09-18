Mustangs ready for Homecoming

Newell-Fonda homecoming is set for next week with a full schedule planned. Special events include the pep rally and coronation at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 and the homecoming parade at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Mustangs play Kingsley-Pierson at 7 p.m. Pulled pork sandwiches, chips, a treat and drink will be available for $6 at the Teacher Tailgate.