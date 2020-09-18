Friday night football scores

Published Friday, September 18, 2020

Sioux Central players meet on the field Friday night in Sioux Rapids just before halftime against Emmetsburg. (Photo by Jake Kurtz)

Spencer 42, Storm Lake 18;

Alta-Aurelia 26. Algona Garrigan 2;

Newell-Fonda 41, AGWSR 6;

Emmetsburg 27, Sioux Central 0

