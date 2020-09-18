Friday night football scores
Sioux Central players meet on the field Friday night in Sioux Rapids just before halftime against Emmetsburg. (Photo by Jake Kurtz)
Spencer 42, Storm Lake 18;
Alta-Aurelia 26. Algona Garrigan 2;
Newell-Fonda 41, AGWSR 6;
Emmetsburg 27, Sioux Central 0
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees