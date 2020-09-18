Editorials: The ethanol waivers

President Trump may have addressed a fall 2020 political bomb in Iowa by ordering the EPA to reject waivers of ethanol blending requirements into gasoline. For two years, at least, the administration has sowed confusion among farmers, distillers and commodities markets by speaking out both sides of its mouth. On one side, the EPA was bound to approve those ethanol waivers for petroleum refineries. On the other side, the USDA fancies itself a champion of corn growers. Ethanol is an important political issue in Minnesota, Wisconsin and, like no place else, Iowa. All are key swing states. Trump must win Iowa to retain the White House.

So he burned the waiver requests. For now.

Markets appear to have slept through it. Why? Perhaps because ethanol and oil have deeper demand problems than we would like to recognize. There’s a reason British Petroleum is looking into wind, solar and other renewable forms of energy. People were driving less before the pandemic (necessitating an increase in the state fuel tax). Ethanol plants in Northwest Iowa were going on hot idle or closing down altogether last year. Come spring, oil markets tanked as traffic screeched to a halt, and took ethanol with it.

Iowa State University economist Dave Swenson notes that the Renewable Fuels Act calls for 14 billion gallons of ethanol, but we are producing 16 billion gallons per year. As of August, ethanol was back at 90% of last year’s production. Unless the government orders 15% corn ethanol in fuel, that demand problem will continue, waivers or not.

The auto makers are converting their fleets to electric as the West burns. That does not portend a bright future for corn ethanol.

The root problem is corn itself. We grow too much.

First, we were told that we were feeding the world. ADM, after all, is supermarket to the world. So we plowed up more pasture, applied fertilizer until the rivers choked with it, and grew more corn. Yields have doubled since 1950. Every acre possible is planted to corn. They’re expanding acreage in South Dakota. In Kansas, they try even without rain. Despite drought and derecho, it sounds as if we will have a strong harvest, or so the markets indicate. Yet our export markets are shrinking.

To get rid of the corn we can’t export, we feed livestock. They’re putting up more hoghouses in South Dakota, and you could gag on a drive near Iowa Falls or Sac County on a summer evening. Pork loin was selling for a dollar a pound here last week. Still, we have too much corn.

So we will hooch up what’s left into ethanol, even if drivers don’t want it. We can sell the environmental benefits of cleaner-burning ethanol, but we also must factor in the death of the Gulf of Mexico and the loss of soil in Iowa and Illinois and the nitrogen lost to the air that cooks the planet. Environmentally, ethanol is probably a wash.

Former Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Tom Harkin always viewed corn ethanol as a stepping stone to advanced biofuels. For the time being, we need it. Distilling ethanol from switchgrass makes more sense, but the fertilizer and chemical industries are not as interested in grass as they are corn. Hence, the cellulosic ethanol industry is a lab experiment going nowhere.

In a world of electric cars and jets fueled by algae, corn ethanol eventually will be a quaint memory.

What to do?

Normally, the answer is to tinker with a government program (crop insurance, export enhancement, trade disaster payments) to grow even more corn. Sen. Joni Ernst has helped direct $60 billion in subsidies to agriculture in just two years. Forty percent of Iowa farm income this year will come from the government, not markets.

We could use that $30 billion per year to make direct conservation payments to farmers. Plant more grass, grow less corn. Don’t hitch our state’s wagon to a fading star. Our air is foul from hogs feeding on excess corn. Our water is thick with nitrate from too much corn. Our aquifers are being drunk dry by stills and hoghouses from too much corn. Our farmers go broke from too much corn. We starve out campesinos in Central America from too much corn.

Forcing petroleum refiners to live up to the law is the least Trump could do. But ethanol is not the problem for Iowa. It is a symptom of a far deeper problem.

-ART CULLEN