As COVID-19 rates rise, administrators say schools are not source

BY TOM CULLEN | The Storm Lake Times |

Four weeks into a school year marred by a pandemic, Storm Lake school administrators and Buena Vista County Public Health believe none of the district’s positive coronavirus cases can be traced to its school buildings.

Storm Lake Supt. Stacey Cole believes students who have been infected were exposed outside of a classroom environment. She said the transmission of the virus earlier this month to the high school volleyball team is a microcosm for the virus’s transmission district-wide.