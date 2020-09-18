The college football dilemma

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

This is the first year in 21 seasons that Mary and I will miss a Notre Dame football game. The Irish shouldn’t have played football this year but the money is too big to ignore. They let students and staff in the stadium, but no other fans — except, I suppose, the fat cats who perch in the luxury suites. I wish all college teams had delayed the season until next spring, when we should have a vaccine to conquer this coronavirus.

Big schools are dropping so-called minor sports because Big Brother Football can’t come up with the money this year to pay for all the other sports. Big 10 schools each receive more than $56 million per year from the conference TV contract. Didn’t they save any of that money for a rainy day like this?

Iowa paid its weightlifting coach $890,000 last year. Several assistants make more than $600,000 per year. That’s more than twice what most doctors make across the street from Kinnick Stadium saving lives at the UI Hospital. Head coach Kirk Ferentz makes north of $5.5 million. He might be worth that if he had discovered a cure for cancer. But he did beat Northwestern last year. Matt Campbell makes $2.65 million at Iowa State, where the payouts from the Big 12 aren’t as rich.

Jim Harbaugh makes more than $8 million at Michigan, but he still can’t beat Ohio State. He’s the nation’s third highest paid coach, after Clemson’s Dabo Sweeney ($10 million) and Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9 million), who have been dominating college football in the past decade.

There was a time, up until the 1990s, when no coach made more than the highest paid professor. Or the president of the university. Legendary Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz never made more tan $65,000 — that’s $107,000 in today’s money — during his 11 years leading the Fighting Irish from 1986-96, including a national championship. Modest coaching pay didn’t limit quality competition and exciting games. It’s true that college sports bring in a lot of money for schools, but in most schools that money stays in the athletic department.

Profits from football and men’s basketball, the only profitable sports, shouldn’t be kept in the athletic department to pay exorbitant salaries. After subsidizing non-profitable sports, excess athletic revenue should be turned over the university’s general fund to provide financial aid to the entire student body and offset other overall expenses, especially nowadays as the state legislature is starving higher education in Iowa. Cap salaries at $500,000. A coach should be able to get by on that.

A lot of college money has been spent to build college football facilities more luxurious than the NFL. Locker rooms at Alabama and LSU put the Dallas Cowboys to shame.

Highly-paid coaches don’t necessarily bring success. Northern Iowa, the country cousin of Iowa athletics, regularly beats Iowa and Iowa State with a head coach who makes a fraction of what the Big Boys get. Mark Farley, UNI’s highly successful football coach, is paid “only” $300,000.

I cheer for the athletic success of the Hawkeyes, Cyclones and Panthers; I like their coaches. But their athletic administrators need to take some classes from their business school professors to see how to handle money.