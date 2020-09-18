Cheryl Carlson
Cheryl Carlson, 71, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Faith Bible Christian Outreach Center of Storm Lake. Burial will follow in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees