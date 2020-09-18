Cheryl Carlson

Published Friday, September 18, 2020

Cheryl Carlson, 71, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Faith Bible Christian Outreach Center of Storm Lake. Burial will follow in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Articles Section: