Bradley Peterson

Graveside services for Bradley K. Peterson, 46, of Aurelia, will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia, with Pastor Kim Dewey officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12-1 p.m. at Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia.

Bradley Karl Peterson was born Feb. 16, 1974, the son of Stanley and Patricia (Galvin) Peterson of Aurelia. He was a resident of Bluff View Home in Sergeant Bluff for many years. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

Bradley died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital in Sioux City.

Preceding Bradley in death were his father Stanley on March 28, 2009; grandparents: Charles and Lillian Galvin and Oscar and Mabel Peterson; two aunts and one uncle.

Survivors include his mother Patricia Peterson of Aurelia; three brothers and their wives: Barry and Birgit Peterson of Bloomington, Minn.; Bryan and Betty Peterson of Seneca, Kan.; and Brent and Lori Peterson of Sioux Rapids. Also surviving are five nieces, two nephews, two great-nephews and one great-niece, his special loving and caring family at Bluff View Home in Sergeant Bluff, and other relatives and friends.