Applications for BVRMC Auxiliary scholarships available

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Auxiliary offers three $500 scholarship opportunities for those looking to pursue education in a health related field. Application deadline is March 31, 2021, and winners will be awarded in April.

Three categories are offered. Criteria for applicants are as follows:

Category 1

Applicant must be a high school senior, attending a high school of a radius of 40 miles to BVRMC, pursuing an education in a health related field of educational study. Health related field includes many areas beyond nursing; including radiology, physical therapy, paramedic and other careers in the medical field. Scholarships are not need based.

Category 2

Applicant must be a child or stepchild of a BVRMC Employee (who has been employed by BVRMC for one year) and pursuing an education in a health related field. Not need based.

Category 3

Applicant must be an employee of BVRMC (who has been employed by BVRMC for one year) wanting to continue their education in the medical field. Not need based.

Applications available at www.bvrmc.org or by contacting Mary Drey at 712-213-8619.

The recipients will receive funds upon completion 2021 fall semester of school.