Virginia Freeman, 100 of Storm Lake, formerly of Sac City, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake.

Daughter of Cletus and Maude (Lawyer) Voyles was born on July 6, 1920 in Campbellsburg, Ind. A year after she was born, they moved to Meriden, and then later to Storm Lake, where her dad managed the farmer’s elevator. When she was 14 years old, Virginia was baptized in the summer of 1934. She attended Storm Lake High school, graduating on May 25, 1938. After graduation, she worked at Vila’s Turkey Plant.

On Sept. 28, 1941, Virginia was united in marriage to Wayne D. Freeman at Church of Christ in Storm Lake. They welcomed Diane Kay on Dec. 12, 1942 and then Jimmie Wayne on March 4, 1944. After the children were born, Wayne was drafted into the Army so Virginia moved to Omaha, Neb. with the children and lived with her father. When Wayne returned home in 1946, they moved to Sac City where Virginia was a stay at home mom and they were blessed with another daughter, Susan Jan, on March 15, 1948.

After a few years, the family decided to move to Fonda, where they opened an International Tractor repair shop. Along with their business, Virginia worked as a lunch lady for the school and Vila’s Turkey Plant for 30 years until her retirement on July 8, 1988 at 68 years old.

Virginia attended church every Sunday and taught bible school and Sunday school at Fonda United Church of Christ, until she could no longer walk up the stairs. Virginia was also involved in the Legion Auxilliary for close to 60 years and was president for her term. Virginia was the type of person that liked to be busy and even after retirement, she worked at Fonda Golf Course for 15 years until she was 83 years old. Virginia loved to travel and after she couldn’t drive anymore, her grandchildren would take her. She took the Amtrak all over the United States, visiting her triplet aunts in Indiana and other family members in other states. She always made sure to collect a magnet from each state she had been in. Virginia took all of her grandchildren, at least once when they were young, on the Amtrak to California and her granddaughter KellyKay took her on several Amtrak trips until she was 98 years old.

When she wasn’t traveling the U.S., Virginia liked to garden and canned her produce for many years and made her own jam. She also helped the UCC with their meals on wheels program for 20 years. She also liked to play cards, watch old movies and listen to Frank Sinatra. Virgina devoted her life to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking the role in raising them. She took all of her grandchildren, throughout their lives, to Disney Land and liked to go camping and fishing with them as well.

Virginia was a huge Republican with strong views and enjoyed listening, and once called into, the Rush Limbaugh Show. She loved dancing in her younger years, listening to music and watching the Lawrence Welk show every Saturday night. Virginia cherished her player piano and collecting the rolls.

Up until the day she passed away, Virgina had a memory of steel. She could tell you the street she lived on in first grade, how the weather was on her first day of school in the third grade and every single family memberbirthdays. Virginia will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son Jimmie (Gloria) Freeman of California; grandchildren: KellyKay (Jeff) Kreft of Sac City; Tony (Katie) Strauss of Early; Eric Strauss of Fonda; James (Jenny) Freeman of Colorado; Elizabeth Ellison of California; Rebecca Harvery of California; great-grandchildren: Kelsey Schmitz of Alta; Morgan Strauss of Spirit Lake; Hannah Nagengast of Palmer; Tanner Nagengast of Colorado; Mitchell Strauss of Early; cousin Jerry Myers of Avon, Ind.; several neices, nephews, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughters Diane Schmitz and Susan Strauss; husband Wayne in 1983; granddaughter Jody Nagengast; siblings: Lewis Voyles, Lonnie Voyles, Betty Woodke and Clara Grotjohn; sisters-in-law: Leola Henrich, Ardyth Henrich, Glenadine Anderson, Mickey Voyle, Fran Freeman; brothers-in-law: George Freeman, Devon Freeman, Gaylord Freeman, Glen Woodke and Vernon Grotjohn.

Private family services were held Thursday, Sept. 10, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery in Sac City.