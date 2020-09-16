Swanson recognized

Congratulations to St. Mary’s Elementary principal Kate Swanson who received the 2020 Excellence in Education award for the Catholic Diocese of Sioux City. She was recognized at, and also delivered a special message at The Bishop’s Fundathon for Catholic Schools, a virtual event held Sept. 13.

