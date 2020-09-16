Sioux Central drops district opener to West Sioux, 49-16

Dylan Wiggins threw for three touchdowns and Levi Koopmans ran for two scores and threw for another as West Sioux spoiled Sioux Central’s district opener with a 49-16 win last Friday in Hawarden.

Koopmans got the Falcons on the scoreboard with an 8-yard TD run to make it 7-0. Koopmans then ran 34 yards for a score and give the Falcons a 14-0 lead.