Sioux Central drops district opener to West Sioux, 49-16

Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Dylan Wiggins threw for three touchdowns and Levi Koopmans ran for two scores and threw for another as West Sioux spoiled Sioux Central’s district opener with a 49-16 win last Friday in Hawarden.
Koopmans got the Falcons on the scoreboard with an 8-yard TD run to make it 7-0. Koopmans then ran 34 yards for a score and give the Falcons a 14-0 lead.
