Ryder Cup golf tournament Sunday

The 7th annual Buena Vista County Ryder Cup tournament will be held Sept. 20 at Sunrise Pointe Golf Course in Storm Lake. The event is sponsored by Edwards Auto Group and will feature junior, senior and super-senior (68+) teams competing from Sunrise Pointe, Lake Creek, Alta and Newell. Pictured are Bill Laven, Chris Rodgers of Edwards Auto, and Scott Demers. Each team will play three matches – best score, best ball and alternate shot – for team points to determine the winner in each division.

