Ronald Jacobson

Ronald Greig Jacobson, 71, of Schaller died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his home of 33 years in Schaller.

Private family services were held on Friday, Sept. 11, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in Schaller Cemetery.

Ron was born Feb. 16, 1949 to Lois and Elmer Jacobson. As a boy, he lived on the family farm south of Schaller. He attended and graduated from Schaller High School in 1967.

On June 8, 1968 Ron was united in marriage to Sue Hendricks in Storm Lake. Ron and Sue shared their life together farming and Ron always had an off the farm job. To this union three children were born: Troy, Travis and Tammy.

Ron had many interests in his life. Hunting and his purebred Angus cattle and of course his grandchildren were his most joy.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sue of Schaller; son Troy Jacobson and wife Michelle of Schaller; son Travis and wife Shelly of Alta; daughter Tammy and husband Dick of Balsam Lake, Wis.; grandchildren: Morgan (fiancé Jack), Mallorie, Kody, Conner, Carson, Elizabeth and Emma Jacobson.