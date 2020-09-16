Ridge View runs into tough foes at South Central Cal tourney

Ridge View participated in the Master Blaster Tournament last Saturday in Lake City. The Raptors came away with a win in four matches.

The Raptors beat South Central Calhoun 21-17, 21-16. Morgan Todd went 13-for-15 in hitting with 11 kills. Rowan Jensen was 9-for-9 with four kills. Hannah Grieme charted 12 set assists while Anya Kistenmacher had five digs.