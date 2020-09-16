Ridge View runs into tough foes at South Central Cal tourney

Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Ridge View participated in the Master Blaster Tournament last Saturday in Lake City. The Raptors came away with a win in four matches.
The Raptors beat South Central Calhoun 21-17, 21-16. Morgan Todd went 13-for-15 in hitting with 11 kills. Rowan Jensen was 9-for-9 with four kills. Hannah Grieme charted 12 set assists while Anya Kistenmacher had five digs.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.