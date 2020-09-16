Ridge View gets big game from Deitering to beat West Monona

Brody Deitering rushed for a career-high 169 yards and three touchdowns to help power Ridge View to its second win in a row as the Raptors beat West Monona 30-6 in their district opener last Friday in Onawa.

Ridge View scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to build an early 16-6 lead. The Raptors added a touchdown in the third quarter and another one in the fourth.