Lakeshore condos going up

Framing is well underway at the lakeside condos, originally known as Sunset Bay. Builder Shawn Foutch plans to have the building enclosed with roof and windows in place by Thanksgiving. This is one of the two three-story buildings on the site. Foutch hopes the project will be finished in a year. Meanwhile, at South School, the company has two-thirds of the walls up inside. Plumbers and electricians will go to work in two weeks. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

