Hope Haven celebrates National Direct Support Professional Recognition Week during Unprecedented Year of Service

Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Direct Support Professionals are essential to supporting people with disabilities in our communities
To recognize the accomplishments and contributions made by Direct Support Professionals to the lives of people with disabilities, Hope Haven celebrates Direct Support Professional Recognition (DSP) Week, Sept. 13-19.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.