High school Covid plan
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
What a brilliant idea, having contained three hour classes in one subject to minimize exposure! I am so impressed, but not surprised - Iowans have always been at the forefront of education (I certainly remember taking Iowa Basic Skills tests). Keep up the great work!
BARBARA SCOTT KONDRACH
Mansfield, Texas
