Fishing is good

White pelicans gathered on the little island off Scout Park on Friday. They are starting to head south to winter on the Gulf Coast and Florida after spending the summer in Canada. They have stopped here to rest up and fish. Cooperatively in a long line, they drive the fish to shallow water, circle them and scoop them up in their large pouched bills. Photos by Hugh Perry

