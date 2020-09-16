Dorris Kintigh

Dorris M. Kintigh, 88, of Cherokee, formerly of Storm Lake, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 8, 2020 in Cherokee Regional Medical Center.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday Sept. 15, at Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cherokee. Rev. Duane Queen officiated. Burial of the cremains was in Grand Meadow Cemetery, rural Washta. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Grand Meadow Heritage Center. Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dorris was born on Oct. 3, 1931 to Frank and Freda (Neubauer) Bierman of rural Pierson. She attended country school at Tilden #9 through seventh grade and then attended Grand Meadow Consolidated School where she graduated in 1950. After high school she worked as a secretary at Younker Davidson’s in Sioux City. Dorris married her high school sweetheart, Harold Kintigh on Oct. 6, 1952 in the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church at rural Marcus. Harold was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1955.

Dorris and Harold started farming north of Cherokee in 1958 and moved to a farm near Washta in 1960. They farmed there for 36 years, where she drove tractor, helped with cattle, and assisted in whatever farming activities she needed to. They retired in 1995 and they moved to Storm Lake. She worked at BV Manor Nursing Home until 2007. Her husband Harold passed away in October 2006. In December 2012, she moved to the Beck Independent Living in Cherokee.

She was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and was an excellent cook and baker.

Dorris was preceded in death by her husband Harold; her parents and in-laws: Roy and Ruth Kintigh, brother-in-law Donald Kintigh; siblings: Florence Ritchie, Johnny Bierman, Francis Bierman, Fern Woltman, Wendell Bierman and Junior Bierman.

Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters: Nancy (Randy) Mitchell of Dow City; Marilyn (Arthur) Harder Tomlinson of Moorpark, Calif.; Patricia (Steve) Kohn of Springhill, Kan.; eight grandchildren: Jennifer (Andy) Arkfeld, Lucas (Julie) Harder, Andrew Harder, Mallory (Jacob) Dreier, Megan Mitchell and her fiancé Matt, Ryan Kohn, Kristen Kohn and Kelsey Kohn; five great-grandchildren: Will, Alex, and Aubrie Arkfeld, Jayden Harder and Jase Dreier; special companion Leroy Jenness of Cherokee; and numerous nieces and nephews.