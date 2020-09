Fonda will have a blood drive Thursday, Sept. 17, 1:30-6 p.m. p.m. at the Fonda Fire/EMS station. An appointment is required. Text or call Sandy Wells at 712-730-6586 or 712-288-6586. It’s a great opportunity for Fonda and surrounding communities to help save a life.

