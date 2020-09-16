Alta-Aurelia wins non-district game with Shenandoah

Kaden Stites and Cade Rohwer each ran for a touchdown and Alta-Aurelia’s defense kept Shenandoah out of the end zone for the final three quarters as the Warriors beat the Mustangs 13-7 in a non-district game last Friday at Alta.

Each team scored a touchdown in the first quarter. Stites ran 32 yards for a score to put the Warriors ahead 7-0.