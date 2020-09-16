‘United We Stand’ exhibit at Witter

Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Witter Gallery will showcase U.S. war propaganda throughout the last centuries, featuring an original Uncle Sam recruitment poster on display through Oct. 3 during gallery hours. For more information and updates, check out Witter Gallery on Facebook.
Witter Gallery is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 1-5 p.m. and Thursday 1-6 p.m. Saturdays will be closed.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.