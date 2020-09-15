Second state panel approves $100 million natural resources budget

BY PERRY BEEMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch |

The state would increase spending on lake restorations, water trails and park improvements as part of a proposed 2021-22 budget approved by a second state panel Tuesday.

The governor-appointed Environmental Protection Commission approved the $100.1 million proposal. The budget would increase spending $2.3 million, or about 2.3%, from the current year’s budget.

The only increases in the budget — which was largely held steady under orders from the Department of Management — would be: