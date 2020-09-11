Storm Lake spikers pick up first win of season in triangular

Storm Lake bounced back after a loss to Humboldt as it snapped a nine-match losing streak with a two-set win over Manson Northwest Webster in a nonconference triangular on Tuesday night at Manson.

Storm Lake was defeated by Humboldt 21-6, 21-6 in its first match. Hailey Anderson went 6-for-8 in hitting. Jadyn Rydberg and Mia Kleespies were each 5-for-6.