Storm Lake spikers pick up first win of season in triangular

Storm Lake spikers pick up first win of season in triangular

Published Friday, September 11, 2020

Storm Lake bounced back after a loss to Humboldt as it snapped a nine-match losing streak with a two-set win over Manson Northwest Webster in a nonconference triangular on Tuesday night at Manson.

Storm Lake was defeated by Humboldt 21-6, 21-6 in its first match. Hailey Anderson went 6-for-8 in hitting. Jadyn Rydberg and Mia Kleespies were each 5-for-6.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.