Ridge View drops WVC match to L-B

Published Friday, September 11, 2020
Morgan Todd went 31-for-35 in hitting with 14 kills, but it wasn’t enough as Lawton-Bronson defeated Ridge View 27-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-20 in a Western Valley Conference match on Tuesday in Lawton.
Addison Schmidt went 30-for-34 in hitting with 10 kills for the Raptors. Rowan Jensen was 12-for-19 with five kills and Mikayla Kolpin was 17-for-24 with four kills.
