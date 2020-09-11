Pies raise $1,000 to alleviate hunger in SL

The Hunger Dialogue hosted a Taste of Storm Lake on Thursday at Chautauqua Park serving mouthwatering home made pie and raising $1,000 for All Saints Tornado Packs, a project to provide food to kindergarteners in need. The Hunger Dialogue is a platform for individuals or organizations seeking to address food insecurity in the community.

