Patricia “Pat” McKenna, 93, of Storm Lake died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at her home.

Private family services will take place Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Masks will be required for the service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake.

Patricia McKenna, the daughter of Brett and Emma (Knadel) Harrington, was born on July 3, 1927 in Storm lake. As an infant, Pat was baptized at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. She was later confirmed at the same church.

Pat attended grade school and high school at St. Mary’s in Storm Lake. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1944. After high school, Pat attended Mt. Saint Claire College in Clinton.

On Jan. 9, 1950, Pat was united in marriage to Albert Patrick McKenna in Sioux Rapids. The couple was blessed with seven children: Gloria, Sandy, Kris, Bob, Patty, Macey and Jamie.

In her free time, Pat loved to watch all sports, read and watch Jeopardy. She also liked animals, especially horses.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Gloria (Gene) Lyster of Storm Lake; Sandy (Larry) Firebaugh of Marathon; Kris (Larry) Bierma of Indianola; Bob (Jaci) McKenna of Boone; Patty (Gene) Barnett of Storm Lake; Macey McKenna of Delmar; Jamie (Doug) Berg of McCook Lake, S.D.; grandchildren: Jenny Brown, Heather (Victor) Turner, Brian (Karla) Hansen, Al (Joy) Stacy, Travis (Kali) McKenna, Tracy (Jake) Wandrey, Sara (fiancé, Tyler Davis) Barnett, Noah Lamoureux, Beau Barnett (special friend, Trista), Jacob White, Shana Berg, Kayla Berg, Anthony Berg; great-grandchildren: Mack Hansen, Jordan Brown, Ilana Cook, V.J. Turner, Cheyanne and Logan Wandrey, Campbell Stacy, Jailen and Maddox Hansen; great-great-grandchild Maven Cook; extended family and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Albert McKenna; brothers: Ed, Ray and Glen Harrington; and sister Vi Fredrick.