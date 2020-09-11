NW Iowa pheasant count up 16%

Published Friday, September 11, 2020
Pheasant counts in Northwest Iowa increased 16% over the last year because of ideal farrowing conditions this spring, said Wildlife Biologist Todd Bogenschutz.
Bogenschutz told The Storm Lake Times DNR counters found through two 60-mile routes per county their highest counts since 2016. He attributed the increase to a cold, dry spring and a mild winter.
