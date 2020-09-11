Great advice, John Cullen!

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thank you for the straight shooting “bottoms up” column urging us all to live a healthier lifestyle with regular colorectal exams.

My Dad died Aug. 20, 1994 at age 84 of advanced colon cancer, he’d been diagnosed a year earlier. I’m pretty sure he had never had a colonoscopy and suspect that if he had begun regular exams at 60 or so, he would have had maybe another decade to share our love and when spring rolled around, to work every day in his acre and a half vegetable garden.

When the surgeon came out following Dad’s surgery to visit with me and my two older brothers, he said “You now have a family history” and urged us to begin regular examinations. We took his advice; I was 50 and my two brothers were 10 and 11 years older than me.

So, if you are 50 or older and have never had a colonoscopy, pick up the phone! Storm Lake is lucky to have one of the finest hospitals in Northwest Iowa with a staff of several very talented surgeons ready and willing to help you live a longer and healthier life!

CRAIG FRATZKE

Alta