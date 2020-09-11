Rain and temperatures in the 40s arrived in Buena Vista County Monday and have hung around, but last week things looked particularly dry. Top: Drought dropped Storm Lake’s level by a foot or more, as evidenced by the dry outlet dam in Lakeside. Above: The Little Sioux River below the dam has all but dried up. The new channel to the south cut by the river still flows. Times photos by John Cullen and Dolores Cullen

