Alta-Aurelia finds COVID replacement

Published Friday, September 11, 2020
Alta-Aurelia’s football game against Manson Northwest Webster, which was scheduled to be played tonight in Manson, has been canceled due to a person associated with the Manson football team testing positive for the coronavirus.
The Warriors were able to find another opponent to play as they will entertain Shenandoah tonight. The game will be in Alta at 7 p.m.
