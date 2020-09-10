COVID-related complaints against Iowa bars are up more than 500%

BY CLARK KAUFFMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch |

Complaints from Iowans about bars and restaurants failing to impose COVID-19 mitigation measures have increased five-fold in recent weeks.

The increase in complaints appears to coincide with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division’s July 30 announcement that it would be stepping up efforts to enforce compliance with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamations regarding social distancing and other mitigation efforts to be taken in Iowa bars, restaurants and other food establishments.