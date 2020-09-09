Voting for America's future

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

My family arrived in America in the tailwinds of the Mayflower some 400 years ago. We were some of the first settlers in Iowa, and though I have retired in Europe where I can afford medical care, most of my family still live there. I am enormously proud of my Iowan heritage.

With enormous dismay, I have watched President Trump dismantle the America for which my ancestors risked their lives and fought in every war. Every American value has been trampled, and farmers in particular have been sacrificed for Trump’s tariff wars. Not once has Sen. Joni Ernst challenged Trump’s policies on behalf of Iowans. At every step she’s enabled him to bring America to the lowest point in its history.

That’s not building a future for our country that any of us want to experience. Please vote for Joe Biden in November. He is a decent man — and a true family man — with impeccable credentials, and none of that can be said about Trump. Mr. Biden also needs a Congress he can work with to rebuild America, not further Trump’s corruption, so I urge you to vote for Theresa Greenfield for Senator.

Let’s vote for a government that truly believes in “We the People” and will work to improve the lives of all Americans.

Thank you.

TIMOTHY SMITH

Greenfield