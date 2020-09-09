Vote Biden

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It has been startling to hear some say that they are not going to vote for president because they do not like either candidate. This is essentially a vote for President Donald J. Trump.

Trump has shown that he does not believe in the System of Checks and Balances, the basic tenant of the Constitution. He has also shown that he does not want to protect our troops against Russia. It is scary to comprehend a second term.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has served his country with honor. Biden has developed the knowledge to know who to trust with leadership positions. He has shown intelligence when co-leading our country during the 1998 Recession. A vote for Joe Biden is a vote to restore our country to sanity.

JULIE STEWART ZIESMAN

Waukee