Support for Biden

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am writing this letter in response to a recent letter to the editor from Harlan Grau of Newell. He writes, “It is time to decide who will be our president for the next four years. This is my opinion describing some of the people or groups who support each candidate.”

Mr. Grau, I noticed that you left out a number of groups supporting Biden. Here are a few: National Organization of Women, National Wildlife Federation, Move On, Planned Parenthood, Sierra Club, The Lincoln Project, Voto Latino, VoteVets, AFL-CIO, American Federation of Government Employees, American Federation of Teachers, American Postal Workers, International Association of Fire Fighters, National Education Association, and the United Auto Workers. If you are offended by my liberal point of view, you are free to disagree.

CANDY CLOUGH

Storm Lake