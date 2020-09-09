Storm Lake offense sputters in 28-7 loss to Humboldt

Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Caden Matson passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to help lead Humboldt to a 28-7 win over Storm Lake in a non-district game last Friday night at Humboldt.
Humboldt scored on its opening possession of the game as Matson found Gabe Gidel open over the middle for a 43-yard TD pass. The PAT made it 7-0.
