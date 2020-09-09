Sioux Central tops East Sac County to move to 2-0

Sioux Central scored both of its touchdowns in the first half and the defense did the rest as the Rebels held East Sac County scoreless in the second half to hang on for a 16-6 win last Friday.

East Sac County capped off an 89-yard drive with under 4 minutes to go in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Schmitt to Caleb Villhauer for a 6-0 lead.