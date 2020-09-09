Ronald Jacobson
Ronald G. Jacobson, 71, of Schaller died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his home of 33 years in Schaller.
Private Family Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Storm Lake. The family is encouraging visitation attendees to wear masks.
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees