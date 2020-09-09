Ronald Jacobson

Ronald G. Jacobson, 71, of Schaller died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his home of 33 years in Schaller.

Private Family Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Storm Lake. The family is encouraging visitation attendees to wear masks.