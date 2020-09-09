Ridge View spikers take second in Raptor Classic

Ridge View hosted its annual Raptor Classic last Saturday in Schaller and the Raptors finished second after breaking even in four matches.

Ridge View began the day with a 21-4, 20-22, 15-3 win over Ar-We-Va. Morgan Todd led the Raptors in hitting by going 26-for-28 with 11 kills. Mikayla Kolpin was 13-for-14 with five kills and Addison Schmidt 15-for-19 with four kills.