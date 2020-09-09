Not everyone loves a parade

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

I did not walk the half-block to the lake Sunday to see the Trump boat parade. It was hot out, and the Twins were playing an important series with Detroit on TV. The Twins lost, but a good time was had by all the boaters from what I hear. Nobody capsized like they did near Austin, Tex., the day before, and Rep. Gary Worthan did not wash ashore. So it was a success. Flags were flown. Beer was sold.

As for President Trump, he had a rough week. So did Sen. Joni Ernst, the Iowa Republican. An East Coast liberal outfit, The Atlantic, detailed Trump’s contempt for fallen soldiers that The Donald expressed publicly before about the late Sen. John McCain. And former fixer Michael Cohen came out with a nasty book, following niece Mary Trump’s nasty book, that confirms the president’s obvious racism, misogyny and incompetence.

Ernst spent the week getting spitballed by Iowa doctors for affirming a QAnon wacky theory that health care providers are over-estimating Covid deaths so they can collect more money. Iowa doctors used to be a reliably Republican crowd who own boats.

Trump didn’t get much of a polling bump from his convention of darkness and doom. Joe Biden pretty much shut that down when he asked, “Really, do I look like a socialist who supports rioting?” Most Americans aren’t buying the idea that the nation will go up in flames if Biden is elected. The polls indicate that Trump is getting tagged with urban unrest, not mayors.

It’s hard for the flotilla to get too worked up about law and order around here. There is absolutely no talk about defunding the police in a town with an armored ice cream vending Humvee that was running Sunday to where the kids live whose parents can’t afford a boat.

Immigration? Who else can you get to go into that packinghouse?

Beating Covid? Iowa was the hottest state in the USA last week. Ames and Iowa City are exploding with it.

The economy? Trump is throwing boatloads of money at Iowa agriculture in hopes of winning the state. Government payments never have been higher. And there is no seeing on-farm profit from markets on any horizon. Profit comes from a government check because Trump destroyed commodities markets with a trade war. He has done nothing for the ethanol industry. Perhaps waiting for October. So if you’re a Republican farmer boater, you’re cool with that for now. Even if JBS, the Brazilian meatpacker, got $90 million in Covid payments. Worthan got his, anyhow.

It’s hard to think what Trump and Ernst and Worthan have done for Storm Lake. Were they able to get aid to local health systems? Not if you think they are fleecing the federal government. Worthan never helped get the lake dredged. Are the courts better off? Not with Worthan. The docks are in terrible shape at the state-owned marina. Has Trump cut Latinos any slack? They have a tough sell in Storm Lake.

Parades or not, they will have a tough time winning The City Beautiful.

Barack Obama won Storm Lake twice, while losing the county. McCain got 52% of the BV vote in 2009 and Romney got 54% four years later. Each time, Obama won Iowa. Trump got to 60% in BV County and won Iowa easily. If Biden can hold the Trump vote here below 55% he should win the state. So I would think.

The boat parade says that the base is having a good time.

Yet more Latinos get registered to vote here every two years. Sarah Huddleston is working hard to challenge Worthan. If nothing else, she will give Latinos a reason to vote. JD Scholten is working it hard, and came dangerously close to Rep. Steve King in 2018. More Democrats than Republicans are registered to vote this year in Iowa. Theresa Greenfield is raising more money than Ernst.

There is little doubt that Trump should win the county. But neither he nor Ernst have done themselves many favors with rural voters who are key to their re-election. Knocking dead soldiers is not a good game in Iowa, and having the doctors on your case is just plain bad for Ernst and makes her look stupid. We do not have any sort of handle on the virus as Trump waves it off, and a second surge is upon us. Boat while you can, because the ice comes soon enough.